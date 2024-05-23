9-year-old child was hit to death by a train in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, a 9-year-old child was hit to death by a train, the police are establishing the circumstances of the tragedy, the regional police department reported, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on May 22, at about 19:15, on the 24th kilometer of the Baryshivka-Boryspil railroad track. It has been preliminarily established that a 9-year-old girl was fatally injured by a Hrebinka-Kyiv electric train heading in the direction of the capital.

According to preliminary information, the victim, along with other children, was on the tracks and did not respond to the driver's signal.

Medics arrived at the scene and, unfortunately, the young child died.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the rules of traffic safety or operation of railway transport that caused the death of people (Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A Dodge driver hit a man and a woman on a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv region: the victims were hospitalized