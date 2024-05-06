A Dodge driver hit a man and a woman on a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv region: the victims were hospitalized

In the center of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a Dodge driver hit a man and a woman who were crossing the roadway on an unregulated pedestrian crossing, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the accident occurred on May 4.

Both were hospitalized with abrasions and fractures.

Investigators of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department of Kyiv Region launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).