A Dodge driver hit a man and a woman on a pedestrian crossing in Kyiv region: the victims were hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a Dodge driver hit a man and a woman crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing, causing them to be hospitalized with injuries and a criminal investigation was launched.
In the center of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a Dodge driver hit a man and a woman who were crossing the roadway on an unregulated pedestrian crossing, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv regional police.
Details
According to law enforcement, the accident occurred on May 4.
Both were hospitalized with abrasions and fractures.
Investigators of the Bila Tserkva District Police Department of Kyiv Region launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).