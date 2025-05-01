A 65-year-old loader's body was found in the elevator shaft of a supermarket in Odesa

The body of a 65-year-old loader was found in the elevator shaft of one of Odesa's supermarkets, police are establishing the cause of death, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the body of a 65-year-old man was discovered this morning in the elevator shaft of a commercial establishment.

Currently, an investigative task force of the territorial police unit is working at the scene. Investigators have entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This concerns violations of safety regulations during work involving increased danger, which resulted in the death of a person.

As part of the proceedings, the man's body has been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. Once all the circumstances of the incident have been clarified, an assessment will be made of the actions of those responsible for ensuring safety measures in the workplace.

In Kyiv, a man fell into an elevator shaft and flew five floors