A 65-year-old loader's body was found in the elevator shaft of a supermarket in Odesa

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11580 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 27250 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 48758 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 61426 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 71453 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 231901 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 137606 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 161110 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 223681 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 247330 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.2m/s
31%
751 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 120916 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 42778 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

10:34 AM • 22699 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

10:41 AM • 13664 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 24291 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 24872 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 121507 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 231901 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 188580 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 226268 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 8214 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 12158 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 11393 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 43173 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 77464 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

A 65-year-old loader's body was found in the elevator shaft of a supermarket in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3680 views

In the morning in Odesa, the body of a 65-year-old man was found in the elevator shaft of a supermarket. The police have opened a case on violation of safety rules at work to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.

A 65-year-old loader's body was found in the elevator shaft of a supermarket in Odesa

The body of a 65-year-old loader was found in the elevator shaft of one of Odesa's supermarkets, police are establishing the cause of death, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the body of a 65-year-old man was discovered this morning in the elevator shaft of a commercial establishment.

Currently, an investigative task force of the territorial police unit is working at the scene. Investigators have entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This concerns violations of safety regulations during work involving increased danger, which resulted in the death of a person.

As part of the proceedings, the man's body has been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. Once all the circumstances of the incident have been clarified, an assessment will be made of the actions of those responsible for ensuring safety measures in the workplace.

In Kyiv, a man fell into an elevator shaft and flew five floors22.03.25, 19:15 • 59972 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$61.33
Bitcoin
$96,836.50
S&P 500
$5,652.26
Tesla
$289.12
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.80
Ethereum
$1,848.97