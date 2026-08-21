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A 36-year-old man wanted by a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center was detained in central Kyiv, video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Police detained a 36-year-old man in Kyiv who tried to flee during a document check. He was taken to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, and a report was drawn up.

A 36-year-old man wanted by a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center was detained in central Kyiv, video

In Kyiv, police officers detained a man while checking documents. This is reported by the press service of the capital’s police, according to UNN.

Details

During measures to notify the population, a joint group from the Pechersk Police Department and the Pechersk District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center checked the documents of persons liable for military service in the city center. As a result, law enforcement officers stopped a 36-year-old man who, as it turned out, was wanted for evading military service

- the statement said.

According to the police, the man attempted to flee, and was therefore detained and taken to the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. The incident was captured on video and covered in a report by a foreign media outlet.

An administrative report was drawn up in connection with this incident under Article 210 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. It concerns violations of military registration rules by conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists. During a special period (under martial law), the fine for citizens ranges from 17,000 to 25,500 hryvnias.

Let us remind you

Since the beginning of 2026, territorial recruitment and social support centers have sent more than 1.5 million requests to the National Police to locate citizens who, according to the centers, are evading mobilization.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
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