A 2% slowdown in the face of war: the World Bank has given a new forecast for Ukraine's economy for 2025

If Russian aggression continues, Ukraine's economic growth will slow to 2.0% in 2025. At the same time, global growth in 2025-2026 will remain at 2.7%.

Reduced energy capacity, winter power outages, restrained trade growth, and obstacles to industrial production are all affecting the level of economic activity in Ukraine. The Ukrainian economy is estimated to slow to 3.2% in 2024.

It should be noted that in June 2025, the World Bank predicted an average GDP growth rate of 5.8% for Ukraine, but “under the assumption that active hostilities will continue until 2024 and then become moderate. The corresponding forecast had a limit of 2025-2026.

Ukraine's gross domestic product growth is expected to slow to 2.7% in 2025, down from about 3.6% in 2024. This was stated on Thursday by Andriy Teliupa, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine .

At the same time, the government will continue programs aimed at allocating billions of hryvnias to support the adaptation of Ukrainian businesses to wartime challenges, Reuters reports .

Global growth is expected to hold steady at 2.7% in 2025-26. However, the global economy seems to be stalling at a low growth rate that will be insufficient to ensure sustainable economic development, the World Bank reports .

Emerging market and developing countries will enter the second quarter of the 21st century with per capita incomes on a trajectory that suggests a weak catch-up with advanced economies. Most low-income countries will not be able to move into the middle-income category by 2050.

Russia has spent more than $18 billion on missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion. Revenues from oil and gas exports remain the main source of funding.

