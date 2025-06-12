$41.510.04
In Poland, a 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

In Poland, a 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. He, along with two other individuals, was gathering information about weapons and explosives.

In Poland, a 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

Employees of the Internal Security Agency (ABW) of Poland detained a 19-year-old man in Olsztyn, who is suspected of planning a terrorist act. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Jacek Dobrzyński, on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is the third person charged in the investigation conducted by the district prosecutor's office in Olsztyn. Earlier, law enforcement officers detained two of his peers in this case.

Investigators found that all suspects were collecting information on the Internet about the use of firearms, shooting positions and conducting combat operations both in open terrain and in closed rooms. For training purposes, they visited shooting ranges and conducted military-tactical training. It was established that the men were accumulating substances with pyrotechnic properties and instructions for creating explosive devices

The suspects drew inspiration, in particular, from the activities of mass murderers such as Anders Breivik, Brenton Tarrant and Timothy McVeigh. They admired their ideology, analyzed the methods they used to carry out attacks and the mistakes they made. The materials they downloaded influenced the formation of extremely radical moral views

- the message says.

Currently, all three have been charged under articles of the Criminal Code of Poland, which provide for liability for preparing a terrorist attack. Two suspects are in custody, and another preventive measure has been applied to the third.

Let us remind you

Polish law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man suspected of spying for the benefit of the Russian Federation. He collected information about critical defense facilities.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

