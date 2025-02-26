98 combat engagements took place in the frontline: enemy massively attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42618 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year


Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 85699 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114247 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits


“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106622 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund


Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149596 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120170 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135909 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal


Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure


Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124682 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Actual
98 combat engagements took place in the frontline: enemy massively attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

98 combat engagements took place in the frontline: enemy massively attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33279 views

Over the day, 98 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 69 air and 4 missile strikes. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 33 assault attacks, losing 321 occupants and a significant amount of equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy launched 69 air and 4 missile attacks. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 33 assault attacks, losing 321 occupants and a significant amount of equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in an evening report , UNN reports.

The enemy launched four missile and 69 air strikes against our troops' positions and settlements, using four missiles and 84 combat aircraft; 1112 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than four thousand attacks using various types of weapons,

- the statement said.

Five enemy assaults towards Vovchansk, Stroyivka and Dvorichna were repelled by Ukrainians in the Kharkiv sector . Enemy aircraft dropped KABs on Vovchanske Khutory.

In Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried four times to force our units out of their positions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove, and one firefight is ongoing.

The enemy attacked five times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Kolodyazy, Novolyubivka, Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna. Our defenders repelled three enemy attacks, and two firefights are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, our soldiers successfully repelled an enemy attack near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped four enemy attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Novomarkove and Stupochky.

The enemy tried to break into our defense nine times in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Three firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 33 assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, and Uspenivka.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops have neutralized 321 occupants in this sector, 153 of them irretrievably. Our defenders also destroyed 13 vehicles, two cannons and three motorcycles, and severely damaged a tank and nine invaders' vehicles,

- the General Staff added.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Shevchenko and Burlatske.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the enemy conducted three assault operations in the direction of Charivne, while conducting air strikes on Gulyaypillia and Zaliznychne.

Two firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

Eighteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today. The enemy made 415 artillery attacks, including 35 from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 13 guided bombs.

In the Pridneprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

Figures are growing: how many servicemen from the NWC have already applied for return26.02.25, 18:23 • 21634 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ukraineUkraine

