97 out of 115 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 115 drones at Ukraine overnight, 97 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 27 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 26), the enemy attacked with 115 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 70 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 97 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Hits by 17 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 2 locations," the report says.

As indicated, the attack continues. "New groups of attack UAVs in the north. Observe safety measures!" - noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

