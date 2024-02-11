95 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day: enemy attacked Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors 66 times - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106026 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114665 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157263 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258425 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175592 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166487 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 51893 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 58640 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 56970 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 34634 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 47430 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258425 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230637 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241878 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228353 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106027 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79961 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85598 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114610 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115434 views
Actual
95 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day: enemy attacked Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors 66 times - General Staff

95 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day: enemy attacked Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors 66 times - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42862 views

The General Staff reported that Russian troops opened fire 66 times in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors and 17 times in the Bakhmut sector over the past day, with a total of 95 combat engagements along the entire frontline.

On Sunday, 95 combat engagements took place at the frontline, 38 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector, 28 in the Mariinka sector, and 17 in the Bakhmut sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Within the last day, 95 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 79 air strikes, fired 52 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

Details

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Boyar-Lezhachi, Oleksiyivka, Myropillya in Sumy region; Vetarine, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Gatyshche in Kharkiv region.

At the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks near Tabayivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our soldiers repelled three attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupants launched an air strike near the village of Izyum, Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Torske, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 22 attacks near Avdiivka and another 16 attacks south of Tonenke, near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. Here, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 20 localities, including Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Tonenke in the Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders near Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation in this area 28 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near Antonivka and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

At the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched an air strike near Rivne, Donetsk region. About 10 localities, including Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Staromayorske in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched an air strike near Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region. About 30 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olgivske, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 1 unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops. The city of Kherson came under artillery fire. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Monastyrske in the Kherson region.

Addendum

Missile troops struck at 1 area of personnel concentration, 2 control points, 1 artillery unit, and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Recall

On the night of February 11, air defense forces destroyed 40 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising