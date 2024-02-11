95 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day: enemy attacked Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors 66 times - General Staff

On Sunday, 95 combat engagements took place at the frontline, 38 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector, 28 in the Mariinka sector, and 17 in the Bakhmut sector. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Within the last day, 95 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 79 air strikes, fired 52 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas, - the statement said.

Details

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Boyar-Lezhachi, Oleksiyivka, Myropillya in Sumy region; Vetarine, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Gatyshche in Kharkiv region.

At the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks near Tabayivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our soldiers repelled three attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupants launched an air strike near the village of Izyum, Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Torske, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 22 attacks near Avdiivka and another 16 attacks south of Tonenke, near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. Here, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 20 localities, including Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Tonenke in the Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders near Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation in this area 28 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near Antonivka and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

At the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched an air strike near Rivne, Donetsk region. About 10 localities, including Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Staromayorske in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched an air strike near Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region. About 30 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Olgivske, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 1 unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops. The city of Kherson came under artillery fire. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Monastyrske in the Kherson region.

Addendum

Missile troops struck at 1 area of personnel concentration, 2 control points, 1 artillery unit, and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Recall

On the night of February 11, air defense forces destroyed 40 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).