91 combat clashes on the front: what is happening in each direction

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18430 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170848 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107566 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343967 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173884 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145111 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196183 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124934 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108178 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87326 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12005 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24814 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12590 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21710 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18428 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87347 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110404 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170848 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160648 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21726 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24829 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38841 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47433 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135987 views
91 combat clashes on the front: what is happening in each direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24547 views

During the day of March 3, there were 91 combat clashes, including 19 in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians carried out 45 airstrikes and conducted 4139 shellings, using 950 kamikaze drones.

91 combat clashes on the front: what is happening in each direction

Since the beginning of the day on March 3, there have been 91 combat clashes on the Russian-Ukrainian front, of which 19 occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN citing the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 03.03.2025, 91 combat clashes have been recorded on the front.

Russian invaders carried out 45 airstrikes, using 73 KABs. In addition, the Russians deployed 950 kamikaze drones to strike and conducted 4,139 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

On the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance towards Bochkove and Krasne Pershe but was repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted an assault on the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.

In the Lyman direction, over the course of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions near Novolyubivka, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka 13 times, with three clashes ongoing at this time.

In the Seversky direction, our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three enemy assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne were repelled by Ukrainian units, inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Toretsky direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The main efforts of the offensive were concentrated near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk. Currently, all clashes have ended.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units have attempted to break through our defenses 19 times near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenke, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyne, Ulakly, and Andriivka.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 241 occupiers, 132 of them irreversibly. Six UAV control points, 18 units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, three guns, five UAV control antennas, an electronic warfare system, a ground drone, two communication antennas, and three enemy satellite terminals were also destroyed. In addition, one MT-LB tractor, four guns, and two vehicles were significantly damaged

- it is mentioned in the post.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is also active - they attacked our positions near Konstantinopol, Burlatske, and Skudne eight times, with one clash continuing to this day.

On the Huliaipilskyi direction, the invaders attempted to advance towards Pryvilne, the attack was repelled. Airstrikes targeted Zaliznychne, Novopil, and Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Stepove and near Nesterianka, with two more clashes still ongoing. Airstrikes with guided aerial bombs targeted Omelnyk and Yehorivka.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 airstrikes using 17 guided bombs, as well as conducted 274 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Dniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive actions.

Reminder

On the territory of Russia, drones attacked an oil depot in the Chortkiv area, causing a fire. This is one in a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian targets, including strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and Tula regions.

The Trump administration suspends funding for arms supplies to Ukraine - WSJ03.03.25, 23:45 • 81050 views

