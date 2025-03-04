91 combat clashes on the front: what is happening in each direction
During the day of March 3, there were 91 combat clashes, including 19 in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians carried out 45 airstrikes and conducted 4139 shellings, using 950 kamikaze drones.
Since the beginning of the day on March 3, there have been 91 combat clashes on the Russian-Ukrainian front, of which 19 occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN citing the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
Details
According to operational information as of 22:00 on 03.03.2025, 91 combat clashes have been recorded on the front.
Russian invaders carried out 45 airstrikes, using 73 KABs. In addition, the Russians deployed 950 kamikaze drones to strike and conducted 4,139 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas
Situation by directions
On the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance towards Bochkove and Krasne Pershe but was repelled.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted an assault on the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.
In the Lyman direction, over the course of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions near Novolyubivka, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka 13 times, with three clashes ongoing at this time.
In the Seversky direction, our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, three enemy assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky and Predtechyne were repelled by Ukrainian units, inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Toretsky direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The main efforts of the offensive were concentrated near the settlements of Krymske and Toretsk. Currently, all clashes have ended.
Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units have attempted to break through our defenses 19 times near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenke, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyne, Ulakly, and Andriivka.
The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 241 occupiers, 132 of them irreversibly. Six UAV control points, 18 units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, three guns, five UAV control antennas, an electronic warfare system, a ground drone, two communication antennas, and three enemy satellite terminals were also destroyed. In addition, one MT-LB tractor, four guns, and two vehicles were significantly damaged
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is also active - they attacked our positions near Konstantinopol, Burlatske, and Skudne eight times, with one clash continuing to this day.
On the Huliaipilskyi direction, the invaders attempted to advance towards Pryvilne, the attack was repelled. Airstrikes targeted Zaliznychne, Novopil, and Chervona Krynytsia.
In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Stepove and near Nesterianka, with two more clashes still ongoing. Airstrikes with guided aerial bombs targeted Omelnyk and Yehorivka.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 airstrikes using 17 guided bombs, as well as conducted 274 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas.
On the Dniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive actions.
Reminder
On the territory of Russia, drones attacked an oil depot in the Chortkiv area, causing a fire. This is one in a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian targets, including strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and Tula regions.
