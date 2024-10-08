9 Ukrainian IT companies sign a declaration on the responsible use of AI

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84140 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157925 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132988 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177632 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104672 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114017 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136941 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 74124 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105416 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177632 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196584 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185665 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144928 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136438 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153452 views
9 Ukrainian IT companies sign a declaration on the responsible use of AI

9 Ukrainian IT companies sign a declaration on the responsible use of AI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11931 views

Ukrainian IT companies have signed a declaration on AI self-regulation, pledging to use it responsibly. They will develop rules for the creation of AI technologies in compliance with user rights with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

9 Ukrainian IT companies have signed a declaration on AI self-regulation, pledging to use it responsibly, and will develop rules for creating AI technologies in compliance with users' rights, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"9 Ukrainian IT companies have signed a declaration on the responsible use of AI in technological products," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

According to the ministry, to ensure that AI brings maximum benefits and minimum risks to users, companies are starting to work on the rules for using this technology in the development of innovative products.

"By signing the Declaration on AI Self-Regulation in Ukraine, companies have shown that they will use artificial intelligence in their products while respecting human rights," the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted.

What's next

"Companies will develop key rules on how to create AI technologies without violating the rights of their users, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Center for Democracy and Rule of Law, and the Expert Committee on AI Development under the Ministry of Digital Transformation," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, these standards will help businesses:

  • develop high-quality AI products that are safe for people
  • strengthen its competitiveness in the market
  • attract additional investments for the development of its products

For more details on the text of the Declaration and what it envisages, please see link.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced ambitious plans for the production of microchips and the development of AI technologies15.12.23, 07:15 • 117149 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
ukraineUkraine

