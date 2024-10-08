9 Ukrainian IT companies sign a declaration on the responsible use of AI

9 Ukrainian IT companies have signed a declaration on AI self-regulation, pledging to use it responsibly, and will develop rules for creating AI technologies in compliance with users' rights, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"9 Ukrainian IT companies have signed a declaration on the responsible use of AI in technological products," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

According to the ministry, to ensure that AI brings maximum benefits and minimum risks to users, companies are starting to work on the rules for using this technology in the development of innovative products.

"By signing the Declaration on AI Self-Regulation in Ukraine, companies have shown that they will use artificial intelligence in their products while respecting human rights," the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted.

What's next

"Companies will develop key rules on how to create AI technologies without violating the rights of their users, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Center for Democracy and Rule of Law, and the Expert Committee on AI Development under the Ministry of Digital Transformation," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, these standards will help businesses:

develop high-quality AI products that are safe for people

strengthen its competitiveness in the market

attract additional investments for the development of its products

For more details on the text of the Declaration and what it envisages, please see link.

