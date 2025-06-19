88 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 5848 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16071 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 19900 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 29389 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 84304 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 53869 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 139211 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 185993 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93151 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129734 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 142370 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 49407 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 104471 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 46692 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 35009 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36223 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 47927 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 84304 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 105789 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143584 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 3008 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 16740 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 167642 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 216900 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 222901 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

88 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Over half of the total number of battles for the day occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 88 clashes.

88 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest

More than half of the 88 battles took place today on the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4 PM on June 19, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of Russian occupiers and are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. As of now, the total number of combat clashes is 88.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as a result of enemy artillery and mortar shelling, communities of the settlements of Prohres, Tymofiievka, Rivne, Myropilske, Prokhody in Sumy region; Khriinivka in Chernihiv region were affected. Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region suffered an air strike with KABs.

Situation by directions

On the North Sloboda and Kursk directions, nine clashes occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and also carried out 40 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

On the South Sloboda direction, enemy units carried out nine attacks on our troops' positions in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelenyi. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman direction, during the day, the aggressor's army carried out 18 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian warriors near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekiivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack on the Siversk direction, in the area of Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes have occurred since the beginning of today in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenses in the areas of Petrovka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Diliivka, Bila Hora, and Predtechine. The Defense Forces have currently repelled ten enemy assaults, and five more clashes are ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 28 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrnye, Myrolyubivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Novoseriivka, and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure, and battles are ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assault actions.

The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Novoselivka, and Shevchenkove. Another three clashes are still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out air strikes on Nova Andriivka and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, there have been no combat clashes recorded so far, as indicated.

AFU destroyed 1080 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 63 artillery systems per day - General Staff19.06.25, 07:55 • 2848 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9