88 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Lyman directions are the hottest

More than half of the 88 battles took place today on the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4 PM on June 19, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of Russian occupiers and are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. As of now, the total number of combat clashes is 88. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as a result of enemy artillery and mortar shelling, communities of the settlements of Prohres, Tymofiievka, Rivne, Myropilske, Prokhody in Sumy region; Khriinivka in Chernihiv region were affected. Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region suffered an air strike with KABs.

Situation by directions

On the North Sloboda and Kursk directions, nine clashes occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and also carried out 40 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

On the South Sloboda direction, enemy units carried out nine attacks on our troops' positions in the areas of Vovchansk and Zelenyi. Four clashes are ongoing.

On the Lyman direction, during the day, the aggressor's army carried out 18 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian warriors near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekiivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack on the Siversk direction, in the area of Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes have occurred since the beginning of today in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenses in the areas of Petrovka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Diliivka, Bila Hora, and Predtechine. The Defense Forces have currently repelled ten enemy assaults, and five more clashes are ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 28 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrnye, Myrolyubivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Novoseriivka, and Horikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure, and battles are ongoing.

On the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assault actions.

The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Novoselivka, and Shevchenkove. Another three clashes are still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out air strikes on Nova Andriivka and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, there have been no combat clashes recorded so far, as indicated.

