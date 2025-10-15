86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

86 out of 113 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine were shot down or suppressed overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 15 (from 10:50 p.m. on October 14), the enemy attacked with 113 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 50 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 86 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location.