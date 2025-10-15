$41.750.14
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 Shahed, Geran, and other types of attack UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 86 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

86 out of 113 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine were shot down or suppressed overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 15 (from 10:50 p.m. on October 14), the enemy attacked with 113 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 50 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 86 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

