83 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24887 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66179 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90018 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86682 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120464 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155438 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100234 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70419 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40453 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100595 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64950 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120464 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145918 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64950 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100595 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134961 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136866 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165022 views
83 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

83 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24080 views

The frontline witnessed 83 combat engagements, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 28 attacks. The Russian invaders are actively attacking in all directions, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully holding back the enemy.

So far, 83 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, enemy aircraft activity resulted in strikes on Velykyi Burluk and Shevchenkove. The enemy tried to move forward in the area of Vovchansk, but was rebuffed.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazi. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault attacks by Russian invaders, the enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Vasyukivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, our defenders repelled three occupants' attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Baranivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 23 enemy attacks, five of which are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses ten times in the areas of Zelenivka, Vremivka and Novosilka. Currently, six battles are ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol sector, the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb at the village of Sicheneve, and fired three times at Gulyaypol with unguided missiles.

In the Kursk sector, 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, six of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 31 drones.

There were no major changes in other areas, the General Staff reported.

russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 10 - General Staff10.02.25, 07:38 • 28919 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising