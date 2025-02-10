83 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

So far, 83 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, enemy aircraft activity resulted in strikes on Velykyi Burluk and Shevchenkove. The enemy tried to move forward in the area of Vovchansk, but was rebuffed.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazi. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault attacks by Russian invaders, the enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Vasyukivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, our defenders repelled three occupants' attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Baranivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 23 enemy attacks, five of which are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses ten times in the areas of Zelenivka, Vremivka and Novosilka. Currently, six battles are ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol sector, the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb at the village of Sicheneve, and fired three times at Gulyaypol with unguided missiles.

In the Kursk sector, 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, six of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 31 drones.

There were no major changes in other areas, the General Staff reported.

