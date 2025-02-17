80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what is happening

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26091 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46144 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 89540 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 52726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111596 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98776 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112233 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116611 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149696 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 51943 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106403 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63190 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49063 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 89510 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111591 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140569 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173044 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21068 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49063 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132974 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134865 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163299 views
80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26364 views

There were 80 combat engagements registered in the frontline, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk sector - 33 hostile attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled most of the attacks, but 24 combat engagements are still ongoing.

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 80. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where 33 attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions were recorded, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk and was repulsed. The enemy fired uncontrolled aerial missiles at Veterinary and Okhrymivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants conducted four attacks near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Novoosynove. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Zarichne and Yampolivka today. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, one of the three attacks was repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break into our defense near Toretsk, two attacks are ongoing, three attacks by the invaders have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 33 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlynne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiyivka, Yasenove, Ulakly, Andriivka and Dachne. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 23 attacks, ten firefights are still ongoing. Russian terrorists' aviation struck Pokrovsk and Oleksiyivka with anti-aircraft gunships.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy assaults, and six more engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novosilka, Rivne, Novyi Komar and in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Orikhivsk sector Ukrainian troops repelled one attack today, another firefight is ongoing. The enemy was active in the areas of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

The operation in the Kursk regioncontinues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, two more clashes are still ongoing, and the enemy aircraft carried out 22 strikes, dropping 25 drones.

There were no significant changes in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles17.02.25, 07:46 • 31102 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

