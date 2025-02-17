80 combat engagements at the front: where is the hottest and what is happening

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 80. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where 33 attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions were recorded, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units near Vovchansk and was repulsed. The enemy fired uncontrolled aerial missiles at Veterinary and Okhrymivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants conducted four attacks near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Novoosynove. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Zarichne and Yampolivka today. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, one of the three attacks was repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break into our defense near Toretsk, two attacks are ongoing, three attacks by the invaders have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 33 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlynne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiyivka, Yasenove, Ulakly, Andriivka and Dachne. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 23 attacks, ten firefights are still ongoing. Russian terrorists' aviation struck Pokrovsk and Oleksiyivka with anti-aircraft gunships.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy assaults, and six more engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novosilka, Rivne, Novyi Komar and in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Orikhivsk sector Ukrainian troops repelled one attack today, another firefight is ongoing. The enemy was active in the areas of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

The operation in the Kursk regioncontinues. Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, two more clashes are still ongoing, and the enemy aircraft carried out 22 strikes, dropping 25 drones.

There were no significant changes in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

