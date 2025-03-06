80 combat clashes in a day: the enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions
Kyiv • UNN
There were 80 combat clashes on the front, the hottest in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy carried out 18 airstrikes and 261 artillery shellings on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 80 combat clashes at the front. In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, and in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 12 attempts to push our defenders back, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.
Today, Ukrainian warriors repelled two attacks in the vicinity of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions near Zahryzove, receiving a rebuff.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near Nevske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar, while three clashes have already concluded. The enemy launched an airstrike on Kramatorsk.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near Diliivka, Krymske, Ozarianivka, and Toretsk. Four clashes are ongoing at this time.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Promin, Nadiivka, and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 11 attacks, with one clash still ongoing. An airstrike with guided bombs hit Sukhy Yar.
Today, in the Novopavlivsk direction, our warriors repelled four enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka.
In the Huliaipole direction, the invader continues attempts to improve its position. Today, the defense forces repelled three attempts to advance in the areas of Pryvilne and Novosilka. The enemy's aviation also struck with guided aerial bombs on Huliaipole, Temyrivka, Zaliznychne, and Zelenopillia. Additionally, unguided rockets hit Novopillia.
Currently, our troops are still repelling four enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction, and overall today, the occupier has actively attacked the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Nesterianka, and Piatykhatky. Airstrikes from the enemy have hit Stepove, Piatykhatky, and Plavni.
In the Siversk and Dnipro directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks from the Russians, with eleven clashes still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 18 airstrikes, dropping a total of 23 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and conducted 261 artillery shellings.
In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, summarized the General Staff.
