8 “Shaheds” shot down in Sumy region, 71 explosions from Russian strikes overnight

At night, 8 enemy "Shaheds" were shot down over Sumy region. Russian troops fired 20 times at the region overnight, 71 explosions were recorded in 8 communities, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on September 30, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 8 enemy Shaheds in the sky over Sumy region," the RMA said.

As noted, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 20 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 71 explosions were recorded. According to the RMA, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Yampilska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

- Krasnopilska community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (3 explosions), mortar shelling (20 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

- Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (25 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion).

- Yampil community: there was a shelling with the use of a UAV of the "Geranium-2" type (1 explosion).

- Velykopysarivska community: Russians attacked with artillery (4 explosions).

- Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone was recorded (1 explosion).

- Novoslobidska community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

- Shalyhynska community: launches of the CAB (2 explosions) were carried out.

- Esman community: an attack by the KGB (6 explosions).

67 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack