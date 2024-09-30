8 “Shaheds” shot down in Sumy region, 71 explosions from Russian strikes overnight

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 63511 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103071 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166357 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137489 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142933 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138962 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181916 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112063 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172500 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99485 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109553 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111648 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45623 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52691 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166359 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172501 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188818 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141668 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141729 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146441 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137878 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154773 views
8 "Shaheds" shot down in Sumy region, 71 explosions from Russian strikes overnight

8 “Shaheds” shot down in Sumy region, 71 explosions from Russian strikes overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17675 views

At night, 8 enemy Shaheds were shot down over Sumy region. Russians fired 20 times at the border areas and settlements of the region, 71 explosions were recorded in 8 communities.

At night, 8 enemy "Shaheds" were shot down over Sumy region. Russian troops fired 20 times at the region overnight, 71 explosions were recorded in 8 communities, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on September 30, our anti-aircraft gunners shot down 8 enemy Shaheds in the sky over Sumy region," the RMA said.

As noted, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 20 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 71 explosions were recorded. According to the RMA, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Yampilska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

- Krasnopilska community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (3 explosions), mortar shelling (20 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

- Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (25 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion).

- Yampil community: there was a shelling with the use of a UAV of the "Geranium-2" type (1 explosion).

- Velykopysarivska community: Russians attacked with artillery (4 explosions).

- Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone was recorded (1 explosion).

- Novoslobidska community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

- Shalyhynska community: launches of the CAB (2 explosions) were carried out.

- Esman community: an attack by the KGB (6 explosions).

67 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack30.09.24, 08:42 • 17930 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
kh-59Kh-59

Contact us about advertising