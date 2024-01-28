8 enemy ships in the Black Sea - South Ukrainian Defense Forces

The enemy left 8 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

2 surface-to-air missile carriers were deployed to their basing points.

2 submarines equipped with up to 8 "Kalibr" missiles continue to maintain a "very high" missile threat level.

It is noted that one should be attentive to air raid alarms and promptly take cover.

