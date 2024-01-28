8 enemy ships in the Black Sea - South Ukrainian Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has deployed 8 warships capable of launching missile strikes in the Black Sea, posing a serious threat, according to the Southern Command of Ukraine's defense forces. People are advised to quickly take cover when an air raid warning sounds.
The enemy left 8 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.
Details
2 surface-to-air missile carriers were deployed to their basing points.
2 submarines equipped with up to 8 "Kalibr" missiles continue to maintain a "very high" missile threat level.
It is noted that one should be attentive to air raid alarms and promptly take cover.
