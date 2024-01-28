Ukrainian General Staff: 79 combat engagements took place over the last day

Over the past day, 79 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 8 air strikes, using Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and fired 82 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 occupants' attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria airmobile unit in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Stepove and Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector , Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 14 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled three occupants' attacks south of Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Task Force in the Kherson sector , the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault operations.

Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 4 strikes against the enemy - General Staff