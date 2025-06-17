$41.530.08
78 combat clashes at the front: the occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

During the day, 78 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy made 29 attempts to break through the defense. Defense forces are repelling attacks in other directions.

78 combat clashes at the front: the occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 78 combat clashes have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, five of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 5 air strikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 132 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Dovgenke.

In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Lypove and towards Olhivka, Shandryholove and Serebryansky Forest. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces are repelling an enemy attack towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attacks in the area of Kurdyumivka and towards Predtechyne, Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions towards Shcherbynivka and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Horikhove, Novopavlivka and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 28 enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing. The areas of the settlements of Kopteve, Razine were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr and towards Zaporizhia, Myrny and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 10 enemy assaults, and two more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack near Malynivka. The areas of the settlements of Uspenivka, Malynivka and Poltavka were subjected to air strikes.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In other directions, there are no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff17.06.25, 09:59

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
