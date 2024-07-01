75-year-old woman injured in Kherson by Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling in the Korabelny district of Kherson, a 75-year-old woman suffered contusion, blast injury and a head injury.
A woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson MVA.
"A woman was injured in the Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson. At the time of the enemy strike, the 75-year-old Kherson resident was in her house," the statement said.
According to the RMA, the woman sustained contusion, blast and brain injuries. The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot.
