72 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

As of 16:00, 72 combat engagements took place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 23 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back, and in the Kursk sector, 11 firefights took place, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Vovchanske Khutory.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once near Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novosergiyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Hrekivka and Kolodyazi. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka in the Siverskyi sector. The defense forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, and two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by Russian invaders, two attacks are ongoing, the enemy is trying to break through in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, five firefights were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, three more enemy assaults in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Uspenivka, Novotroyitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled twenty enemy attacks, with three firefights still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried 12 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. The fighting continues.

In the Gulyaypol sector , the enemy conducted an air strike with five guided bombs on Gulyaypol.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi sectors today.

In the Kursk sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs.

The General Staff summarized that there were no major changes in other areas.

