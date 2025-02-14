72 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

72 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

72 combat engagements on the frontline: where is the hottest and what is happening

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24928 views

Over the last day, 72 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 23 breakthrough attempts. In the Kursk sector, the enemy launched 19 air strikes with 25 guided bombs.

As of 16:00, 72 combat engagements took place at the front. In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 23 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back, and in the Kursk sector, 11 firefights took place, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Vovchanske Khutory.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once near Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novosergiyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Hrekivka and Kolodyazi. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Occupant troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka in the Siverskyi sector. The defense forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, and two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by Russian invaders, two attacks are ongoing, the enemy is trying to break through in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, five firefights were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, three more enemy assaults in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Uspenivka, Novotroyitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled twenty enemy attacks, with three firefights still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried 12 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. The fighting continues.

In the Gulyaypol sector , the enemy conducted an air strike with five guided bombs on Gulyaypol.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi sectors today.

In the Kursk sector, 11 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs.

The General Staff summarized that there were no major changes in other areas.

Plus 1250 occupants and 58 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses13.02.25, 07:49 • 28781 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

