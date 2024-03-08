7-year-old boy wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
A 7-year-old boy sustained injuries, including concussion, blast and brain trauma, as a result of the recent Russian shelling in Kherson and is currently in hospital.
A 7-year-old child was wounded as a result of the recent enemy shelling of Kherson, said Roman Mrochko, head of the MVA, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that as of now, the boy is hospitalized.
He was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries.
