7-year-old boy wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 2688 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 12854 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21747 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164199 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214128 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247653 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153433 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371234 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 12927 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 164280 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156047 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148458 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14061 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15169 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19115 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20301 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 42279 views
7-year-old boy wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27719 views

A 7-year-old boy sustained injuries, including concussion, blast and brain trauma, as a result of the recent Russian shelling in Kherson and is currently in hospital.

7-year-old boy wounded in Kherson due to Russian shelling

A 7-year-old child was wounded as a result of the recent enemy shelling of Kherson, said Roman Mrochko, head of the MVA, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that as of now, the boy is hospitalized.

He was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries.

In Kherson, a family celebrating March 8 escaped death08.03.24, 19:07 • 28650 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

