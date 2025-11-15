69 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, November 15, 2025, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 69 times at the front. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Bobylivka, Sumy region; Serhiivske, Khrynivka, Chernihiv region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions once. The enemy also carried out 94 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Dvorichanske.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice in the Kupiansk direction towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks. Another battle is ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Kolodiazy and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka and Borova.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks - the occupation units tried to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and in the direction of Zvanivka, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were three enemy assaults in the areas towards Minkivka and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled eight attacks, and three more enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 29 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 27 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance six times to the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Pryvilne and Zelenyi Hai. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling three attacks in the direction of Varvarivka. Zaliznychne was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times: near Stepnohirsk and Stepove. One battle is still ongoing. Prymorske and Malokaterynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

