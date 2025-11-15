69 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$42.060.00
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 16329 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 19846 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 36293 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 54137 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 39141 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 34404 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28112 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18677 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 58999 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency Service
Over 250 attacks per day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel the most powerful Russian assaults near Pokrovsk (maps)
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: death toll rises to 7
Germans losing patience with Merz: economy not recovering, support falling – Bloomberg
Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - Zelenskyy
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 53701 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 63654 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 291481 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

69 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

During November 15, 2025, 69 combat engagements were recorded at the front, 29 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops carried out 94 shellings, including five from MLRS.

69 combat engagements took place at the front, 29 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, November 15, 2025, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 69 times at the front. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Border areas of our country, in particular the settlements of Bobylivka, Sumy region; Serhiivske, Khrynivka, Chernihiv region, suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to conduct offensive actions once. The enemy also carried out 94 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Dvorichanske.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice in the Kupiansk direction towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks. Another battle is ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Kolodiazy and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka and Borova.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks - the occupation units tried to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and in the direction of Zvanivka, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were three enemy assaults in the areas towards Minkivka and Predtechyne.

Minus another 1000 Russian occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses15.11.25, 07:13 • 4496 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled eight attacks, and three more enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 29 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 27 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance six times to the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Pryvilne and Zelenyi Hai. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling three attacks in the direction of Varvarivka. Zaliznychne was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times: near Stepnohirsk and Stepove. One battle is still ongoing. Prymorske and Malokaterynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics route on approaches to Pokrovsk - 7th Airborne Assault Corps15.11.25, 16:05 • 1316 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine