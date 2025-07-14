$41.820.00
61 out of 136 Russian drones shot down overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 386 views

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 4 S-300/400 missiles and 136 drones, 61 of which were shot down. 28 drones were recorded hitting 10 locations.

Russia launched 4 S-300/400 missiles and 136 drones at Ukraine overnight, 61 of the latter were shot down, 28 drones hit 10 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 14, the enemy attacked with 4 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region and 136 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region (up to 90 of them - "Shaheds").

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 08:30, air defense shot down 61 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, and center of the country. In addition, 47 imitation drones were lost/suppressed by EW.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"28 UAVs hit 10 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 4 locations," the report says.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, children among those injured due to night attack by Russia14.07.25, 08:15 • 954 views

Julia Shramko

