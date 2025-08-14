$41.510.09
5G tested in Kharkiv and Borodianka - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1514 views

The government has expanded the list of settlements for pilot 5G implementation: Kharkiv and Borodianka will join.

The government has expanded the list of settlements where the pilot implementation of 5G mobile communication will take place. After the launch in Lviv this autumn, the technology will be tested in Kharkiv and Borodianka, Kyiv region. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, according to UNN.

Details

Despite the war, we are actively working on launching 5G in Ukraine. In addition to Lviv, two more cities will join the technology testing: Kharkiv and Borodianka. The launch is this autumn.

- the message says.

It is noted that Kharkiv and Borodianka suffered significant destruction due to shelling, and therefore it is important to test the technology in the most difficult circumstances.

Ukraine is capable of implementing innovations even in conditions of possible supply disruptions and limited resources. Specialists will also be able to assess the potential of 5G in urban reconstruction, from implementing smart solutions for municipalities to digital services for citizens. Also, by 2030, Ukraine will gradually switch from 3G to modern communication standards, including 4G. This will happen step by step so that you do not feel sharp changes

- added the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall

The government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Communications Sphere until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full restoration of networks, and the development of stable communication.

As part of the implementation of the WINWIN innovation strategy, 5G communication was tested for the first time in Ukraine at a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone.

It is also reported that Lviv is to become the first city where 5G communication will be launched commercially after testing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv
Kharkiv