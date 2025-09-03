$41.360.01
Exclusive
12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
Exclusive
11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
58 combat engagements: the enemy is active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Since the beginning of the day, 58 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, having made 29 attempts to advance.

58 combat engagements: the enemy is active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

In total, 58 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three missile and three air strikes, using a total of three missiles and dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 80 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions three times in the area of Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serebryanka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made four attempts to advance towards the settlement of Stupochky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers stopped two enemy offensive actions towards the settlements of Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, and in the direction of Novyi Donbas, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 23 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Yalta, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The settlements of Bilohirya and Veselyanka were subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made a futile attempt to break through our defenders' defenses. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Olhivka.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

