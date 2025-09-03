58 combat engagements: the enemy is active in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

In total, 58 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three missile and three air strikes, using a total of three missiles and dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 80 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions three times in the area of Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serebryanka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made four attempts to advance towards the settlement of Stupochky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers stopped two enemy offensive actions towards the settlements of Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, and in the direction of Novyi Donbas, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 23 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Yalta, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The settlements of Bilohirya and Veselyanka were subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made a futile attempt to break through our defenders' defenses. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Olhivka.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 780 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in one day