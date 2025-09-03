Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 780 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in one day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russian military losses for September 2: 780 personnel and 41 artillery systems were eliminated. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.09.25 amount to 1,084,570 personnel.
On September 2, Russian troops lost 780 soldiers and 41 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1084570 (+780) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11157 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23237 (+4)
- artillery systems ‒ 32342 (+41)
- MLRS ‒ 1477 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 55784 (+338)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3664 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60600 (+112)
- special equipment ‒ 3956 (+4)
Data is being updated.
Recall
The President of Ukraine believes diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.
