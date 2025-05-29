56 out of 90 Russian drones launched were neutralized over Ukraine

$41.590.09
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June
06:00 AM • 15914 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 39728 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 87546 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 94295 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 105637 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 98943 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170228 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73525 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198671 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 240737 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Tags
Authors
Archive

UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 1864 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 76552 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 137417 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 76416 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 78784 views
56 out of 90 Russian drones launched were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

On the night of May 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed-type strike UAVs, 56 of which were neutralized. Hits were recorded in 9 front-line locations.

56 out of 90 Russian drones launched were neutralized over Ukraine

russia launched 90 drones at Ukraine at night, attacked objects in the frontline territories, 56 drones were neutralized, including 10 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 29, the enemy attacked with 90 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk - russia.

"The peculiarity of the air strike is that objects in the frontline territories were attacked," the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, air defense neutralized 56 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east and north of the country. 10 were shot down by fire weapons, 46 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"The enemy's air attack weapons were recorded hitting 9 frontline locations in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions," the statement said.

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy28.05.25, 10:37 • 67688 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
