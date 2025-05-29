56 out of 90 Russian drones launched were neutralized over Ukraine

russia launched 90 drones at Ukraine at night, attacked objects in the frontline territories, 56 drones were neutralized, including 10 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 29, the enemy attacked with 90 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk - russia.

"The peculiarity of the air strike is that objects in the frontline territories were attacked," the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, air defense neutralized 56 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east and north of the country. 10 were shot down by fire weapons, 46 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"The enemy's air attack weapons were recorded hitting 9 frontline locations in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions," the statement said.

