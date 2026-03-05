$43.720.26
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
12:39 PM • 29535 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 29481 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 30105 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 48237 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 21717 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 44329 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 74070 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 96250 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82190 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
56 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Since the beginning of the day, 56 attacks have occurred on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions.

56 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the Russian aggressor on the front has reached 56. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 76 shellings of settlements and our troops' positions, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky and Kupyansk directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice, in the area of Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka. 

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske. 

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 16 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 14 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka. 

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement near Stepnohirsk. 

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

