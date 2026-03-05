56 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the Russian aggressor on the front has reached 56. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 76 shellings of settlements and our troops' positions, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky and Kupyansk directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice, in the area of Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 16 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 14 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

