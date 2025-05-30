5,400 police officers will be involved in maintaining order in Paris during the Champions League final - Reuters

Public order during the UEFA Champions League final match between "Paris Saint-Germain" and "Inter" in Paris will be ensured by 5,400 police officers. As UNN writes, Reuters reports with reference to the head of the local police.

The head of police, Laurent Nunez, announced the estimated number of law enforcement officers on the streets of the capital on Friday, in an interview with the French TV channel Cnews – Reuters reports.

It is possible that the police fear that on Saturday, May 31, although the game will take place in Munich, Germany, the actions of "Paris Saint-Germain" fans may turn into riots in Paris.

People who come exclusively to commit vandalism and rob businesses are a trend that we are obviously systematically working on. This will also be relevant on Saturday evening – said police chief Laurent Nunez.

In light of the incident in Liverpool earlier this week, when a car crashed into football fans, Nunez said that traffic around the Arc de Triomphe – one of the city's most famous landmarks – will be blocked from noon on Saturday, and the Champs-Élysées and adjacent streets will also be closed that evening.

From 18:00 (16:00 GMT) this Saturday, traffic on the Champs-Élysées and perpendicular streets will be stopped – Nunez said.

PSG's victory over Arsenal, which secured them a place in the final, sparked a night of unrest in Paris, resulting in 47 arrests, and three more were injured after being hit by a car.