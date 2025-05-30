$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
01:21 PM • 8522 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

11:54 AM • 20034 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

11:01 AM • 21696 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25123 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 08:52 AM • 38923 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43373 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27118 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28011 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152717 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164424 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

5,400 police officers will be involved in maintaining order in Paris during the Champions League final - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

In Paris, 5,400 police officers will monitor order during the Champions League final. Local authorities fear unrest due to possible actions by PSG fans.

5,400 police officers will be involved in maintaining order in Paris during the Champions League final - Reuters

Public order during the UEFA Champions League final match between "Paris Saint-Germain" and "Inter" in Paris will be ensured by 5,400 police officers. As UNN writes, Reuters reports with reference to the head of the local police.

Details

The head of police, Laurent Nunez, announced the estimated number of law enforcement officers on the streets of the capital on Friday, in an interview with the French TV channel Cnews

– Reuters reports.

It is possible that the police fear that on Saturday, May 31, although the game will take place in Munich, Germany, the actions of "Paris Saint-Germain" fans may turn into riots in Paris.

People who come exclusively to commit vandalism and rob businesses are a trend that we are obviously systematically working on. This will also be relevant on Saturday evening

 – said police chief Laurent Nunez.

In light of the incident in Liverpool earlier this week, when a car crashed into football fans, Nunez said that traffic around the Arc de Triomphe – one of the city's most famous landmarks – will be blocked from noon on Saturday, and the Champs-Élysées and adjacent streets will also be closed that evening.

From 18:00 (16:00 GMT) this Saturday, traffic on the Champs-Élysées and perpendicular streets will be stopped

– Nunez said.

Let us remind you

PSG's victory over Arsenal, which secured them a place in the final, sparked a night of unrest in Paris, resulting in 47 arrests, and three more were injured after being hit by a car.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

