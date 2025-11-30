$42.190.00
53 Russians killed, 19 captured: Ukrainian Armed Forces drove occupiers out of Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Ivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, driving out Russian occupiers. Soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade destroyed 53 and captured 19 Russian servicemen.

53 Russians killed, 19 captured: Ukrainian Armed Forces drove occupiers out of Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces dislodged Russian occupiers from the settlement of Ivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deepstate.

Details

Soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade cleared the settlement and drove the occupiers out of the southern outskirts of the village. Ukrainians destroyed 53 and captured 19 Russian servicemen.

They were fed and provided with medical assistance. Unlike the occupiers, we fully comply with the norms of international law

- Deepstate post says.

One of the prisoners, presumably mobilized in the temporarily occupied territory, recited Taras Shevchenko's poem "Zapovit" (Testament).

Additionally

The Russians captured Ivanivka in October 2025. They forced their way across the Vovcha River, broke into the village, and entrenched themselves in advantageous positions.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and propagandists of the aggressor country are spreading disinformation about the alleged "imminent collapse" of the front line in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

