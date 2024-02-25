50% of weapons from partners are not delivered to Ukraine on time - Umerov

Half of the weapons that Western partners provide to Ukraine are not delivered on time, which means the loss of personnel and territories in the future. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

At the moment, the allocation (of weapons - ed.) does not mean its provision, as 50% is not delivered on time. If we look at the enemy, their economy is about 2 trillion, and they use up to 15% for the war, which is more than 150 billion dollars, - Umerov said.

Details

He noted that what is allocated, and if it does not arrive on time, Ukraine loses personnel and territories.

This is a war where the allies have to provide timely supplies, because there has never been a war in history that was fought without air superiority, - Umerov added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was encouraged by the recent response from partners regarding the US long-range ATACMS missiles.