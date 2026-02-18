$43.260.09
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 18239 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 14767 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 23853 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 19984 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16552 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20966 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24079 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17387 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18318 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
50 energy workers to receive UAH 200,000 each from the state this year - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established an annual award for energy sector employees. Up to 50 awards of UAH 200,000 each will be granted annually.

50 energy workers to receive UAH 200,000 each from the state this year - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has established an annual award for energy sector workers. The decision provides for the annual awarding of up to 50 prizes, each worth UAH 200,000. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has decided to establish an annual award of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for energy sector workers. People who work around the clock, despite frost and snow, restore networks after shelling, and provide cities and communities with light and heat, often risking their own lives, deserve the highest recognition and award. The decision provides for the annual awarding of up to 50 prizes, each worth UAH 200,000.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that the award is financed from the state budget. It is intended to become an annual state award for professionalism and dedicated work in the energy sector.

This is an additional thank you from the state, along with the monthly surcharges for repair crew workers that we introduced at the beginning of the year.

- Svyrydenko added.

Recall

Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and restoration crew workers have begun to be submitted on the "Diia" portal. Payments for January-March 2026 will be accrued by the end of this month.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

