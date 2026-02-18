50 energy workers to receive UAH 200,000 each from the state this year - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has established an annual award for energy sector workers. The decision provides for the annual awarding of up to 50 prizes, each worth UAH 200,000. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has decided to establish an annual award of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for energy sector workers. People who work around the clock, despite frost and snow, restore networks after shelling, and provide cities and communities with light and heat, often risking their own lives, deserve the highest recognition and award. The decision provides for the annual awarding of up to 50 prizes, each worth UAH 200,000. - Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that the award is financed from the state budget. It is intended to become an annual state award for professionalism and dedicated work in the energy sector.

This is an additional thank you from the state, along with the monthly surcharges for repair crew workers that we introduced at the beginning of the year. - Svyrydenko added.

Recall

Applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for emergency and restoration crew workers have begun to be submitted on the "Diia" portal. Payments for January-March 2026 will be accrued by the end of this month.