The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
12:51 PM • 4964 views
50 days to think is too much: the OP reacted to the new US deadline for Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

The US administration combines pressure and diplomacy to force Putin into negotiations and end the war, setting a new 50-day deadline. Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the Office of the President, expressed surprise at the length of the term, as it should be shortening, not lengthening.

The US administration is trying to combine pressure and diplomacy to force Putin into negotiations and end the war. At the same time, the new 50-day deadline raises questions: why are the terms not shortened, but on the contrary, extended, said Serhiy Leshchenko, a freelance advisor to the Head of the President's Office, on the air of the telethon, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

His understanding of the main causes of the war and Putin's ultimate goals is becoming more and more obvious. That is, he now, it seems to me, understands all this much better than when he began his presidential activity. And therefore, trying to force Putin into negotiations, to end the war, he shows, you know, what we call the carrot and stick method, or in English - the stick and the carrot. He shows both the stick and the carrot.

- Serhiy Leshchenko explained.

However, there is a detail in the new decision that, according to the advisor, causes surprise: the new deadline set for the Kremlin is 50 days. Given the logic of pressure, this term should be shortened, not increased. This raises the question of what Putin's reaction to American signals might be. Especially since, according to recent reports from Russian media, the Kremlin has not yet given a clear answer to direct messages from Donald Trump.

He (Putin's press secretary – ed.) said that he (Putin – ed.) will answer sooner or later. So we will wait, but 50 days, for the Kremlin, is too much time to think.

- Leshchenko emphasized.

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Serhiy Leshchenko
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
