48 people killed in a collision between a fuel tanker and a truck in Nigeria

At least 48 people have been killed in the central Nigerian state of Niger after a gasoline tanker collided with a truck carrying passengers and cattle, the country's emergency management agency reported, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency reported that the collision occurred around 00:30 local time on Sunday and caused an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.

The agency's director general, Abdullahi Baba-arah, said that response teams were sent to the scene.

Several other vehicles were also hit by the explosion.

Footage taken from the scene shortly after the incident shows two vehicles completely burnt out, as well as several dead animals.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency after the incident, the rescuer said they were working to recover the bodies, as well as dead animals still inside the vehicle.

According to state media, mass burials are underway.

Addendum

Explosions and fuel tanker accidents are commonplace in Nigeria, partly due to the poor condition of the roads.