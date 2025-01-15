ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
48 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: over half in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

There were 48 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. Occupants attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and shelled settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

48 battles have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors and in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 15 at 4 p.m., UNN reports.

Ukraine's defense forces are holding back the Russian invaders' offensive. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. So far, 48 combat engagements have taken place

- reported the General Staff.

Today, the communities of Halahanivka, Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Prohres, Sumy region; Vidrodzhenske, Tymoshchiyivka, Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

The situation is reported to be as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, one firefight took place near Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near Topoli and Petropavlivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the towns of Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny and Hryhorivka. Six firefights are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched multiple rocket launchers at Zelenyi Hai.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults by Russian invaders, the enemy, supported by air, is trying to break through to Predtechynohot in the area of Chasovyi Yar. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on Minkivka.

In the Toretsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Toretsk. In addition, the enemy launched a KAB air strike on Kramatorsk.

On the Pokrovske direction, Russian invaders made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled nine enemy attacks, with eight combat engagements ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders once near Vremivka. The battle continues.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike with NARs in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

"Since the beginning of the day, 11 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, eight of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs," the statement said.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Plus 1580 occupants and almost 400 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses15.01.25, 07:49 • 100521 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

