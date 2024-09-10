48 attacks in Sumy region: one person was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy region 48 times using various types of weapons. One person was injured as a result of an air strike on the Sumy community.
Details
According to the information, Yunakivska, Sumska, Putivlska Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Yampilska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled.
Situation in the communities
Khotynske: occupants carried out a strike with an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion).
Yunakivska: terrorists struck the CAB (3 explosions).
Bilopilska: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (4 explosions).
Sumy region: aggressors carried out an air strike (1 explosion), as a result of which one person was wounded.
Krasnopilska: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions), dropped explosive devices from UAVs (3 explosions) and hit the CAB (1 explosion).
Esmanska: enemy forces fired mortar shells (8 explosions), hit with an FPV drone (2 explosions) and a UAV (4 explosions).
Druzhbivska: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion), fired from mortars (3 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).
Velykopysarivska: terrorists attacked with an FPV drone (16 explosions), artillery (24 explosions), grenade launchers (6 explosions), and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (8 explosions).
Seredina-Budska: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions), also fired from a mortar (4 explosions).
Yampolska: occupants launched an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions).
Novoslobidske: hostile troops launched an UXO (2 explosions), struck with an FPV drone (2 explosions).
Putivl'ske: terrorists launched an IED (2 explosions).
