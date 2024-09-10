48 attacks in Sumy region: one person was wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118741 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193409 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150948 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151346 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142278 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195753 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112360 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184798 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105015 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 53525 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 80364 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 80364 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 76516 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 51572 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 58195 views

03:40 AM • 58195 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193412 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195756 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195756 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199974 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199974 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148640 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148640 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147995 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152169 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143157 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143157 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159618 views
48 attacks in Sumy region: one person was wounded

48 attacks in Sumy region: one person was wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22170 views

During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy region 48 times using various types of weapons. One person was injured as a result of an air strike on the Sumy community.

During the day, the invaders fired 48 times at Sumy region, as a result of which one person was injured. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Yunakivska, Sumska, Putivlska  Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Yampilska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled.

Situation in the communities

Khotynske: occupants carried out a strike with an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion).

Yunakivska: terrorists struck the CAB (3 explosions).

Bilopilska: the enemy conducted a mortar attack (4 explosions).

Sumy region: aggressors carried out an air strike (1 explosion), as a result of which one person was wounded.

Krasnopilska: the enemy fired from artillery (6 explosions), dropped explosive devices from UAVs (3 explosions) and hit the CAB (1 explosion).

Esmanska: enemy forces fired mortar shells (8 explosions), hit with an FPV drone (2 explosions) and a UAV (4 explosions).

Druzhbivska: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion), fired from mortars (3 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: terrorists attacked with an FPV drone (16 explosions), artillery (24 explosions), grenade launchers (6 explosions), and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (8 explosions).

Seredina-Budska: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions), also fired from a mortar (4 explosions).

Yampolska: occupants launched an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions).

Novoslobidske: hostile troops launched an UXO (2 explosions), struck with an FPV drone (2 explosions).

Putivl'ske: terrorists launched an IED (2 explosions).

76 attacks in Sumy region: occupants wound a civilian07.09.24, 23:00 • 55060 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

