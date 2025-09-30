46 out of 65 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 65 drones at Ukraine overnight, 46 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 30 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 29), the enemy attacked with 65 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chornobaivka - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 40 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 46 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 2 locations," the report says.

As indicated, the attack continues. "New groups of attack UAVs have entered the north and east. Observe safety measures!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

