45-year-old Florentine suspected of creating fake porn photos of Italian politicians

Police have opened a case after several Italian politicians, actresses, and businesswomen filed a complaint against a pornographic website. According to the investigation, a resident of Florence may be responsible for publishing thousands of photos and videos on the website.

UNN reports with reference to La Repubblica.

Details

Fake pornographic photos in Italy, including manipulated faces of Italian politicians, actresses, and businesswomen, have stirred public outrage in Italy. According to media reports, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, her sister Arianna Meloni, and opposition leader Elly Schlein were affected by the vulgar images.

Police have launched an investigation into the website operator. A 45-year-old man from Campania, residing in Florence, is under suspicion.

The suspect is a small business owner in Italy. Whether this man is indeed the administrator of the scandalous website, which has already been blocked, remains to be seen.

According to rumors, in one instance, the man allegedly asked victims for money to remove the published images.

Recall

