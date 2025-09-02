45-year-old Florentine suspected of creating fake porn photos of Italian politicians

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 33205 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 59269 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 102172 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 118125 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 65490 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127881 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47242 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 84427 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53117 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108025 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 213043 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 212784 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 202483 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 199152 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 193574 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 33201 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 102167 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 118120 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 72544 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 127879 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Parubiy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 3590 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 21599 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 24994 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 39893 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 84426 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

45-year-old Florentine suspected of creating fake porn photos of Italian politicians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

In Italy, a 45-year-old man is accused of posting fake porn photos of famous people, including politicians. Police launched an investigation after complaints from Giorgia Meloni, her sister, and the opposition leader.

45-year-old Florentine suspected of creating fake porn photos of Italian politicians

Police have opened a case after several Italian politicians, actresses, and businesswomen filed a complaint against a pornographic website. According to the investigation, a resident of Florence may be responsible for publishing thousands of photos and videos on the website.

UNN reports with reference to La Repubblica.

Details

Fake pornographic photos in Italy, including manipulated faces of Italian politicians, actresses, and businesswomen, have stirred public outrage in Italy. According to media reports, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, her sister Arianna Meloni, and opposition leader Elly Schlein were affected by the vulgar images.

Police have launched an investigation into the website operator. A 45-year-old man from Campania, residing in Florence, is under suspicion.

The suspect is a small business owner in Italy. Whether this man is indeed the administrator of the scandalous website, which has already been blocked, remains to be seen.

According to rumors, in one instance, the man allegedly asked victims for money to remove the published images.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte filed a defamation lawsuit in the US against influencer Candace Owens. The reason was her statement that the First Lady of France was allegedly a man.

Trump struggled with an umbrella on the Air Force One plane ladder13.04.25, 10:02 • 5412 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Fake news
Giorgia Meloni
Florence
Emmanuel Macron
Brigitte Macron
France
Italy
United States