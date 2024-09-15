43 attacks and 103 explosions: terrorists attack Sumy region
During the day, the occupiers fired 43 times in Sumy region, 103 explosions were recorded. They attacked 14 communities, using artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs.
Details
According to the information, Miropilska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Lebedynska, Novoslobidska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhinska, Khotynska, Hlukhivska, Putivlska communities were shelled.
Situation in the communities
Myropilska: occupants carried out an attack with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
Khotynske: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).
Bilopilska: the invaders carried out UAV strikes (2 explosions) and artillery strikes (4 explosions).
Krasnopilska: the aggressor conducted artillery shelling (26 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), FPV drone attacks (5 explosions) and a UAV attack (2 explosions).
Esmanska: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions) and mortar (7 explosions).
Druzhbivska: hostile forces fired from artillery (4 explosions) and attacked with FPV drones (8 explosions).
Velykopysarivska: russians conducted FPV drone strikes (3 explosions) and a UAV attack (2 explosions).
Seredina-Budska: The enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
Lebedynska: terrorists carried out a rocket attack (1 explosion).
Novoslobidske: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion) and an UAV (14 explosions).
Shalyhinska: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).
Yunakivska: occupants hit the CAB (2 explosions).
Putivl'ske: aggressor forces conducted an attack with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
Hlukhivska: the invader fired from a mortar (5 explosions).
