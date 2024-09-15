ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

43 attacks and 103 explosions: terrorists attack Sumy region

43 attacks and 103 explosions: terrorists attack Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50087 views

During the day, the occupiers fired 43 times in Sumy region, 103 explosions were recorded. They attacked 14 communities, using artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs.

During the day, terrorists fired 43 times at Sumy region, and 103 explosions were recorded in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Miropilska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Druzhbivska, Lebedynska, Novoslobidska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhinska, Khotynska, Hlukhivska, Putivlska communities were shelled.

Situation in the communities

Myropilska: occupants carried out an attack with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotynske: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).

Bilopilska: the invaders carried out UAV strikes (2 explosions) and artillery strikes (4 explosions).

Krasnopilska: the aggressor conducted artillery shelling (26 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), FPV drone attacks (5 explosions) and a UAV attack (2 explosions).

Esmanska: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions) and mortar  (7 explosions).

Druzhbivska: hostile forces fired from artillery (4 explosions) and attacked with FPV drones (8 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: russians conducted FPV drone strikes (3 explosions) and a UAV attack (2 explosions).

Seredina-Budska: The enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Lebedynska: terrorists carried out a rocket attack (1 explosion).

Novoslobidske: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion) and an UAV (14 explosions).

Shalyhinska: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).

Yunakivska: occupants hit the CAB (2 explosions).

Putivl'ske: aggressor forces conducted an attack with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Hlukhivska: the invader fired from a mortar (5 explosions).

Sumy region: occupants dropped 4 KABs on Yampil in the morning, one killed, a child among the wounded13.09.24, 10:59 • 16701 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

