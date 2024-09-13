Sumy region: occupants dropped 4 KABs on Yampil in the morning, one killed, a child among the wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants dropped 4 guided bombs on Yampil, Sumy region. A 60-year-old man was killed, three civilians, including a child, sought medical assistance. Private houses and a pharmacy were damaged.
In the morning, Russian troops dropped 4 guided bombs on Yampil, Sumy region, killing a 60-year-old man, three civilians, including a child, sought medical help, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on September 13, 2024, around 09:00, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, four guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Yampil, Shostka district.
As a result of the enemy's attack, a 60-year-old man who was driving his car through the village was killed, and three civilians, including a child, sought medical assistance
It is stated that private households and pharmacy premises were damaged
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
