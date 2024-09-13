Russian troops strike 140 times in Sumy region in 24 hours, one killed - police

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 35 settlements in Sumy region, killing one person and causing injuries, the National Police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the enemy made 140 attacks on the territory of Sumy region over the past day. A total of 35 settlements were shelled with various types of weapons, law enforcement officials said.

"Unfortunately, there were some casualties. One person died as a result of the strikes. Four private houses, a power line and a car were damaged," the police said.

In addition, last night the enemy launched an air strike on the city of Okhtyrka. As a result, 1 apartment building, 3 cars, 3 outbuildings, and 2 buildings of a private enterprise were damaged, the police said.

Russia launches air strike on Okhtyrka: buildings and cars damaged