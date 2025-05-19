421 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: the enemy attacked 11 settlements, cars were damaged

During the day, the occupiers launched 421 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

In particular, according to him, the enemy carried out 6 air strikes on Huliaipole and Novodriivka. In addition:

208 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kushuhum, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Robotyne.

6 MLRS attacks covered Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka.

201 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"There were 2 reports of damaged cars. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov said.

On May 17, Russian troops in the Bilopillia community of Sumy region launched a deadly strike by a drone on a bus when people were traveling for evacuation. 9 people were killed and 7 were injured.

