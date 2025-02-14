4 wounded and a hospital damaged in Sumy region due to night attack by Russian Federation: consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Sumy region with guided aerial bombs and a drone. The shelling injured four people and damaged a hospital and private buildings.
Four people were wounded overnight in Sumy region as a result of an attack by Russian troops using guided aerial bombs and a drone, and a hospital was damaged, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on the night of February 13-14, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Khotyn community in Sumy district, and later attacked a recreation center in Sumy with a drone.
Three men aged 45, 55 and 56 and a 47-year-old woman were wounded as a result of the attack.
Hospital premises, private houses and outbuildings were damaged.
Pre-trial investigations are underway into war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
