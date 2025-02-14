4 wounded and a hospital damaged in Sumy region due to night attack by Russian Federation: consequences

Four people were wounded overnight in Sumy region as a result of an attack by Russian troops using guided aerial bombs and a drone, and a hospital was damaged, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of February 13-14, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Khotyn community in Sumy district, and later attacked a recreation center in Sumy with a drone.

Three men aged 45, 55 and 56 and a 47-year-old woman were wounded as a result of the attack.

Hospital premises, private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Pre-trial investigations are underway into war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

