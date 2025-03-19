4 Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles detected in the Mediterranean Sea - Ukrainian Navy
There are four Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with "Caliber" cruise missiles. There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
There are four Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
According to operational information as of 06:00 on 03/17/2025, there are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas.
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait; 5 vessels to the Azov Sea, 3 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait
In addition, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.
The ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conference.
