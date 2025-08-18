4 people injured due to double Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops launched a double strike on Zaporizhzhia, 4 people were injured, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians launched two strikes on Zaporizhzhia. There are already four wounded - the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased. - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, all necessary medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

Russian troops launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia, attempting to hit the city's critical infrastructure.