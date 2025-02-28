4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7782 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101623 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81366 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110578 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115984 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143801 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167568 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 3761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130319 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132336 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161046 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140591 views
4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16412 views

There are 4 aggressor warships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with the threat of firing 26 missiles. No enemy ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

There are four enemy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, which poses a potential threat of a volley of up to 26 missiles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

However, no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

Over the past day, 15 ships crossed the Kerch Strait. Two ships entered the Black Sea, one of which continued to the Bosphorus. At the same time, 13 ships entered the Sea of Azov, seven of which were heading from the Bosphorus. 

The enemy side systematically violates international maritime safety standards, in particular the 1974 SOLAS Convention, by continuing to disable automatic identification systems on its ships.

There are no Russian enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas27.02.25, 07:13 • 26355 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

