4 enemy ships with “Kalibr” detected in the Mediterranean Sea - threat of 26 missiles

There are four enemy warships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, which poses a potential threat of a volley of up to 26 missiles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

However, no enemy ships were spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

Over the past day, 15 ships crossed the Kerch Strait. Two ships entered the Black Sea, one of which continued to the Bosphorus. At the same time, 13 ships entered the Sea of Azov, seven of which were heading from the Bosphorus.

The enemy side systematically violates international maritime safety standards, in particular the 1974 SOLAS Convention, by continuing to disable automatic identification systems on its ships.

