There are no Russian enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

As of the morning of 10/29/2024, Russia has not deployed warships and missile launchers to the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

Details

It is also reported that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

8 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 5 continued to the Bosphorus;

12 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 3 of them from the Bosphorus.

