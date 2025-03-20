4 buses with soldiers collided on the highway near Paris: 36 injured
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale traffic accident occurred in France involving four buses with military personnel. As a result of the incident, 36 people were injured, one in serious condition, but there is no threat to life.
Details
A large-scale traffic accident involving several buses of the Republican Guard with soldiers occurred this Wednesday, March 19, on the A13 highway near Paris.
According to the prefecture, the 4 buses involved in the collision carried about 120 soldiers, including cadets from the army, navy, air force and gendarmerie. Officer cadets were returning from a training seminar, a command staff course, to Evreux.
According to a report transmitted by the Yvelines prefecture, 36 people were injured, one of them seriously, but it is not life-threatening.
Many victims were assisted by emergency services.
The circumstances of this accident are currently unknown.
